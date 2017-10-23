AshantiGold’s Hans Kwofie wins goal king after scoring four against Champions Aduana Stars

AshantiGold forward Hans Kwoffie has won the Ghana Premier League goal king title

AshantiGold forward Hans Kwoffie has won the Ghana Premier League goal king title after his four-goal haul on the final day of the season against Aduana Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

He finished with 17 goals; three more than Berekum Chelsea talisman Stephen Sarfo who finished as the second top scorer and four more than Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey.

Kwoffie’s four goal also ensured the Miners remained in the top-flight after a 4-2 win over Aduana Stars, who were confirmed winners of the competition last week after their 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks.

The mercurial midfielder is expected to contend for the best player award this season.

قالب وردپرس

Comments