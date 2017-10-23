Appointment of tourism ambassadors discriminatory – Film maker

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2017

Filmmaker, Godwin Mensah Vegaz popularly known as DJ Vegaz has accused the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister of being discriminatory in the appointment of tourism ambassadors.

He said the failure of Catherine Afeku to make any film crew an ambassador speaks of her “total” disregard for those behind movies in the country. “These are the things that weaken the industry,” he lamented.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister in September unveiled 30 Ambassadors at an event to spearhead the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” campaign.

The Ambassadors cut across different sectors and they include musicians, actors, radio presenters, Disc Jockeys (DJ) and Bloggers.

Mrs Afeku charged them to promote the country at the domestic and international levels to boost the tourism industry.

But DJ Vegaz said the Minister did not appoint any of the film crew as an ambassador.

“If it wasn’t intentional, the Minister should immediately appoint some of the film crew,” he said.