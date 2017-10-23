Akua Donkor arrested – AdomOnline.com

Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor for allegedly defrauding a trader to the tune of GHC10,500.

The complainant, Ama Yeboah indicated that she bought a parcel of land from Madam Donkor in 2009 and has since been pressured from her (Akua Donkor’s) relatives to stay away from the said land.

According to Ms Yeboah, she had called Madam Donkor to complain about the development but all efforts to reach her proved futile.

Mrs. Yeboah however had a hint on Monday morning that Madam Donkor was in Kumasi and reported the matter to Police for her arrest.

Akua Donkor is currently writing her statement at the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Akua Donkor robbers jailed 120 years

The Accra Circuit Court in August 2017 sentenced three men to a total of 120 years imprisonment for robbing Madam Akua Donkor.

The convicts Yakubu Yusif; the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP, Barnabas Kayese; Madam Donkor’s personal driver and Abdul Razak Shaibu, were found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They were to serve 20 years for each count which was expected to run concurrently.