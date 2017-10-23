Agona East MP sensitizes constituents on breast cancer

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr has embarked on a sensitisation crusade on breast cancer in her constituency.

The crusade forms part of her efforts to helping raise awareness on breast cancer which has assumed serious dimensions with many calling for comprehensive action to curtail the threat it poses to the well being of women in the country.

The MP who is also a professional nutritionist with reputable records in public health, food and nutrition did this in line with her regular engagements with her constituents aimed at helping improve their livelihoods.

Hon Pokua Sawyerr met with the women in her constituency to sensitize them on the threat posed by the disease.

In all, some 500 women from various parts of the constituency were present at the ceremony.

Obaatampa Sawyer noted that, “The event was so necessary especially when breast cancer is increasingly ruining the lives of mothers in our part of the world most especially the rural inhabitants.”

She also used the opportunity to empathize with those diagnosed with cancer, and as a nutritionist, stressed on the need to take a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits more often as an alternative to mitigate the situation.

“Sugar is NOT good for cancer patients…vegetables like Kontomire and also some fresh fruits including banana, mango, pineapple, are a major panacea to breast cancer since the disease is curable,” she advised.