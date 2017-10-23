African Airshow kicks off at Kotoka International Airport

The African Airshow kicks off on Tuesday at the Kotoka International Airport. About 126 Exhibitors and 300 African and International attendees are expected to participate in the three-day event.

Under the patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and hosted by the Ministry of Aviation, the first Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition for West Africa is scheduled to take place at the Kotoka International Airport from October 24 – 26, 2017.

The event brings together major investors for both general and commercial aviation in Africa to discover latest developments and innovations.

The Expo also provides an opportunity for manufacturers and service providers in the sector to explore and meet potential customers. It will also highlight the importance of infrastructure within aviation to discover first-hand the range of new technologies and solutions that the industry has to offer.

The Expo is designed to connect professionals across all areas of the industry with the African market, it is directly in line with the government’s vision of making Ghana the aviation hub of West Africa.