Zylofon CEO drove a GHC792,722 gold Bentley to Becca’s UNVEILED

22 October 2017

Becca’s 10 years anniversary concert started very late despite the tall list of A-class artistes billed for the concert.

The boss of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah arrived at the National Theater where the event happened around 9:30 pm.

Zionfelix.net saw the husband and father arriving at the venue of the concert in a 2017 registered gold Bentley.

Nana Appiah Mensah had the attention of all who were outside the National Theater at the time of his arrival due to the machine he drove to the venue.

Zionfelix.net checks revealed that Bentley car prices start at $180,195 (Gh792,722) and they are typically only within the price range of the most wealthy.

Zionfelix.net recently reported that Nana Appiah Mensah has acquired a private jet. Tall list of artistes who perform at Becca at 10 concert at the National Theater includes Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, Bisa Kdei, Shatta Mitchy, Kidi, M.I Abaga, DJ Spinal and Mr. Eazi and many others.