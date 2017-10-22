‘You’ve met your meter’ – Ayittey Powers mocks Bukom Banku

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Boxer Michael Ayittey popularly known as Ayittey Powers has mocked his long-time friend Bukom Banku who suffered a humiliating defeat on Saturday night.

Bukom Banku who has nicknamed himself as the “African Mayweather” suffered an excruciating knockout in the 7th round at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra when he clashed with Ghanaian welterweight boxer Bastie Samir.

Ayittey Powers who has been defeated twice by his friend in a video after Saturday’s bout said he was certain Banku would lose against Samir.

“I knew from the beginning that Bukom Banku will lose because he had met his match…,” he said.

According to him, Samir Bastie was a good match for Bukom Banku.

The exciting bout did not only end without Bukom Banku honoring his vow to knockout Bastie in the 6th Round but also had him instead knocked out in the 7th Round after enduring tough punches from his opponent.

Ayittey Powers, in a video after the Bukom Banku’s loss to Bastie said “I admit, I can’t match up to him [Banku] but he has now met his ‘meter’… His meter has shown him…. and is reading him left and right. Your banku has been totally destroyed.”

Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers are known boxing enemies who have engaged each other twice; in Accra and Kumasi with Bukom Banku winning in both encounters.

In the extremely hyped second encounter dubbed “Judgement Day,” Powers failed to answer the bell for the sixth round after a rather impressive challenge in the early rounds with some overhead punches but his strength worn as the fight progressed.

Banku was presented with a SUV Range Rover, a ticket for a holiday trip to South Africa and GHc30,000 as his prize.

In the earlier encounter in Accra, Bukom Banku won by unanimous decision, after boxing his opponent into the 12th round through an intense pound-for-pound exchange.

Bukom Banku treated spectators to a very entertaining bout from the 5th round after Ayittey Powers showed signs of extreme exhaustion.

The ‘Put Up or Shut Up’ bout which pulled about 25,000 spectators was a cruiser-weight non-tittle.

Many mocked Ayittey Powers over his poor show in both bouts.

Powers has been fighting since 2000 and he has a record of 21 wins (17 KOs), 25 losses and a draw but he is yet to win a major title with his closest attempt being a loss to Daniel Baff in 2013 when they fought for the vacant PABA Cruiser Weight and WBA Pan African cruiserweight in Australia.

