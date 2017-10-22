U17 World Cup: Mali coach Jonas Komla hails team’s victory over Ghana

The Black Starlets were knocked out by Mali in the U17 World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508655628_249_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Eagles of Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla has hailed his team’s memorable win over the Black Starlets in the quarter finals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup currently ongoing in India.

Forward Hadji Drame drew first blood for Mali in the 15th minute with a solo run from the right flank after a pass from midfielder Djemoussa Traore.

But midfielder Kudus Mohammed would perhaps return home the unhappiest of Ghana’s players for pushing an opponent in the Mali box a fraction of a second before Ibrahim Sulley scored what would have been Ghana’s equaliser in the 40th minute before an error from goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad handed Mali a two-goal lead.

Mohammed converted a 72nd minute penalty to narrow the scoreline 2-1 after Mali defender Fode Konate brought down substitute Lassana Ndiaye in the box.

“Our boys overcame soggy conditions to score a memorable victory over a good side. But we have to be better in the semi-final,” Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla said.

