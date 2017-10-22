U17 World Cup: Mali coach Jonas Komla hails team’s victory over Ghana

Black Starlets Big MenThe Black Starlets were knocked out by Mali in the U17 World Cup

The Eagles of Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla has hailed his team’s memorable win over the Black Starlets in the quarter finals of the U-17 FIFA World Cup currently ongoing in India.

Forward Hadji Drame drew first blood for Mali in the 15th minute with a solo run from the right flank after a pass from midfielder Djemoussa Traore.

But midfielder Kudus Mohammed would perhaps return home the unhappiest of Ghana’s players for pushing an opponent in the Mali box a fraction of a second before Ibrahim Sulley scored what would have been Ghana’s equaliser in the 40th minute before an error from goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad handed Mali a two-goal lead.

Mohammed converted a 72nd minute penalty to narrow the scoreline 2-1 after Mali defender Fode Konate brought down substitute Lassana Ndiaye in the box.

“Our boys overcame soggy conditions to score a memorable victory over a good side. But we have to be better in the semi-final,” Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla said.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR