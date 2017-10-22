Paapa Yankson has left a great legacy – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

2017-10-22

Highlife music legend, Gyedu Blay Ambulley says the late ace musician Paapa Yankson has left a big legacy adding that he learnt his unique style of composition from his predecessors.

He noted that the musician’s style of music has had a positive impact on the music industry and that his music will never die.

According to him, the late highlife composer was a true definition of genuine music and was going to be missed tremendously.

“He has his own style of singing and composition. If you’re a musician and you don’t have that, then you cannot live an indelible stand. At any time his music is played you’ll know it’s a genuine music. His music will never die and I know from years to come, his name will be mentioned’’. He observed.

Mr Ambulley then refuted claims by young musicians that high-life music has faded adding that every dance music in the world has high-life element in it.

He also mentioned that young musicians in the industry nowadays sample the old high-life music and add what they had composed to it.

“I hear the younger ones saying high-life is dying. Highlife will never die. Every dance music in the world has high-life element in it. The younger ones are fiddling around with what is left. They will go in there, sample the music and add what they have to it’’. He added.

The late Music maestro was honoured with a state funeral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.