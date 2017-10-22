Olympics, Tema Youth relegated from Ghana Premier League

Olympics and Tema Youth have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508697032_722_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Great Olympics and Tema Youth have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after both sides lost their games in the final round of matches played on Sunday.

Heading into the final day of the league, which was dubbed Survival Sunday, as many as seven Premier league clubs were in danger of being relegated but majority of those teams managed to stay afloat with wins, leaving Olympics and Tema Youth who failed to conjure a last minute escape.

Berekum Chelsea beat Tema Youth 2-0 in Berekum while Bechem United inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Olympics to banish them to the lower tier for the 3rd time in a decade or so.

Olympics and Tema Youth will now join Bolga All Stars to play in Division One next season.

Elsewhere, Liberty Professionals rallied from a goal down to beat Kotoko 2-1 in Dansoman, a result which ensures Liberty stays in the top flight.

Inter Allies also survived the relegation dogfight after a goalless draw with Hearts of Oak in Accra.

قالب وردپرس

Comments