New talents in music industry blazing the trail

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: The Spectator

2017-10-22

Adina Thembi Ndamse popularly known as Adina is one of the rising talents

Some entertainment industry players have hailed the strides made by new entrants in the country’s music circles

Clearly, their dexterity on the microphone, coupled with their zeal to succeed and soothing voice has won the hearts of many music admirers.

These amazing talents, eShun, Adina, Kuami, Eugene, Ebony, KiDi, King Promise, Kurl Songx, and Fancy Gadem proved that they have what it takes to push Ghana music to higher heights.

This is a good omen for the country’s music industry, since it is a testimony that there are groups of young people ready to take over from the oldies.

The depth and quality in their music has revealed that their quick rise to the top was not a fluke as they have gradually become forces to reckon with in Ghana music.

Interestingly, they have graced stages of mega shows and rubbed shoulders with some top artistes, and won the admiration of many.

Considering their exploits, you don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that any of them can win female and male vocalists of the year.

However, whether they would stand the test of time in their music career, only be time will tell.

A musician with a silky voice, laced with enigma on stage, eShun, is one of the musicians who has continually proved her mettle since she burst unto the music scene.

Known for songs like “Fakye” “Simple as ABC”, among others, her diction and compositions are deep and thought provoking. Her performance at the just ended African Legends Night was electrifying and a delight to watch.

Her latest single, “Simple as ABC” which has started enjoying airplay is a blend of contemporary and indigenous highlife, produce an amazing rhythm.

Adina Thembi Ndamse better known by her stage name Adina, is a Ghanaian-South African singer, songwriter, actress and a model, who once won music reality show on Stars of the Future.

Since her rise to fame she has shown quality in most of his songs.

Kuami Eugene, who is in the camp of Lynx Entertainment. After competing at the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality show, he has hit songs like “Bom Bang Bang, Hiribaba, Show dem, Fadama boy, Ebeyeyie, and Angela to his repertoire.

All of these songs which made waves in the country come with outstanding videos. Eugene has another talent. He writes songs for other top artistes as well.

Another female songstress who emerged onto the dancehall and Afrobeats scene with some controversy about her lyrics and outfit is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng affectionately known as Ebony.

Her songs, “Poison, Kupe, Sponsor and Date your father”, are among the songs which has received a lot of airplay.

Ebony, was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth music duo.

Season 4 winner of MTN Hit Maker reality show, is Kidi, whose soothing voice, has won him many admirers.

Kidi, after releasing, “Odo”, went on to do a collaboration with Nigeria’s Davido and Mayorkun.

Not relenting on his oars, he released songs such as “Say you love”, “Never Again, Awurama, Drunk, among others.

King Promise, Born Gregory Bortey Newman, has entered the music scene with his hit songs, “Oh yeah”, and “Hey Sexy”. His singing cuts across all genres.

Kurl Songx, broke unto the music scene after emerging Winner of music reality show, MTN Hit maker, 2016, with the then stage name Kelvin.

Unlike other winners who fail to make it to the mainstream with a hit song right after the competition, Kurl Songx released singles, dubbed “Jennifer Lomotey” and “Whistle”, featuring multiple award winners Sarkodie.

The “King” of the North, Fancy Gadem, known in private life as, Mujahid Bello, is a crowd puller.

After winning the New Artiste of the Year, his single, “Total cheat” which he featured Sarkodie became a hit song.