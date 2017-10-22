LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League (Survival Sunday)

Five teams are fighting to stay in the Ghana Premier League on Match Day 30 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508680834_760_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Premier League reaches match day 30 this afternoon with the relegation dogfight being the center of all the attraction and attention. With the last match to end the premier league for the 2016/2017 season, eight teams face the scare of relegation which makes match day 30 a fierce contest.

With the exception of Bolga All Stars who already know their status as the first team to be relegated, Great Olympics, Tema Youth, Liberty Professional, Bechem United, Ashanti Gold, Inter Allies, Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks are all not safe as we go into the last match day in the season.

Follow our live updates of all the games here….

B. CHELSEA VS TEMA YOUTH

قالب وردپرس

Comments