Liberty Professionals beat Kotoko to survive relegation

Liberty Professionals came from behind to post a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko and so maintain their Ghana Premier League status on the final day for the second season running.

Kotoko will be very disappointed with the defeat as it costs them a top four place. Kotoko were positioned fourth ahead of the clash and a stalemate would have been enough for them.



Baba Mahama gave Kotoko the lead in the 32nd minute. A brilliant pass by Kwame Boahen found Baba Mahama on the edge of the box and he wriggled his way through and slipped the ball pass Anning.

Liberty grabbed the equaliser on 66 minutes courtesy Samuel Sarfo. But that was after Bernard Arthur had squandered a penalty, which was wrongly awarded by the referee.

The Scientific Soccer Lads buoyed by their vociferous home crowd fetched the second and winning goal with eight minutes on the clock. Samuel Annan left unmarked applied the finish.

