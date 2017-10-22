Kwabena Kwabena rescinds decision to boycott ‘Becca At 10’ Concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Multiple award-winning contemporary Highlife Musician, Kwabena Kwabena has revoked his decision to withdraw from the ‘Becca at 10’ concert.

“Becca at 10” concert scheduled to take place at the National Theatre of Ghana tonight (21st, October 2017) is a celebration of the ten-year career of multiple award-winning Songstress, Becca who has gotten the best of herself for Ghana.

Kwabena Kwabena who has been billed to perform alongside a tall list of acts which include Nigerian acts, M.I, Mr Eazi, Ice Prince, DJ Spinall and Niniola had pulled out of the much publicized concert because management of Becca, Zylofon Media didn’t live up to the agreed arrangement.

But after some intervention, the manageress of Kwabena Kwabena, Frema Ashkar who announced his decision to rescind his withdrawal explained to Razzonline.com that “for the sake of Hon.Dzifa Gomashie a big fan of Kwabena who was practically on her knees, Kwabena’s fans, and because Becca and her management have accepted their mistakes, Kwabena has no option than to rescind his decision…So now Kwabena will be performing tonight”.