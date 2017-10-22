Kaakie mesmerizes fans with her dancing skills

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-22

Burgeoning Dancehall artiste, Kaakie known in real life as Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey has sent heads spinning on the internet with her latest video showing off her dancing skills to the world.

The musician who doubles as a nurse took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself dancing to music.

She was sported in some kind of sports jumpsuit and she captioned her post, “When you are on Set with @nana_gaza , costume from @girlplaystore and hair from @shasha_wigs and you hear your jam. It’s called Work and HAPPINESS. Enjoy”.

The “Sankwas” hit maker gave her fans and followers a taste of her dance moves as she wriggled her waist to the music.

The “African Fever” singer has been noted for her exceptional singing prowess but she is also noted for her impeccable dancing skills.

Not long ago, a video of the “Supa Dupa” song maker of her dancing a traditional dance known as “Adowa” went viral on the internet and she received many plaudits from the thousands of people that watched the said video.

The budding musician who is part of Ghana’s few female artistes has grown to become a force to reckon with in the music industry having featured in songs alongside some of the top names the industry has ever produced.