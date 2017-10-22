Jordan Ayew assists as Swansea City lose to Leicester City

Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Swansea City in the 2-1 loss to Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium in the English Premier League.
Leicester City took a 25th-minute lead when Swansea centre-back Federico Fernandez headed Riyad Mahrez’s cross past his own goalkeeper, before Shinji Okazaki doubled their advantage four minutes after half-time.
However, despite the home side reducing the deficit in the 56th minute thanks to Alfie Mawson, who connected beautifully to Jordan Ayew’s pass, Leicester held on to end a run of six Premier League matches without a win.
Ayew played full throttle while compatriot Daniel Amartey warmed the bench for the Foxes.
As a result, Leicester have now moved a point above their opponents into 13th in the table thanks to their first away win in the league since April.