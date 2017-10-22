I’m saddened by Bukom Banku’s defeat – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Ghanaian rapper and hiplife artist Sarkodie earlier this morning went on twitter to lament heavily about the sudden defeat of his favourite Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku. He proceeds by saying Banku wasn’t fit for the bout.

Former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion, Brimah Kamoko, known commonly as Bukom Banku suffered a humiliating defeat to former Ghana Amateur boxing team captain, Bastie Samir in the cruiserweight non-title bout held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night.

Bukom Banku, who promised to knock out the Bastie in the 6th Round ahead of the bout struggled to find his feet after from the 3rd Round after enduring tough punches from his opponent.

A visibly fatigued Bukom Banku struggled to complete the subsequent rounds as Bastie’s jabs proved to have what it takes to draw the remaining energy out of him.



He succumbed in the 7th Round after another punch landed him on the floor, leaving the referee with no option than to end the bout.

Read Sarkodie’s tweet below: