I’m not dating rapper Mohammed Awal – Maame Serwaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-22

Young kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, also known in the movie industry as Maame Serwaa, has denied reports that she is dating sensational rapper Awal and Bill Asamoah.

According to the actress, she has actually been misquoted as what she planned to say was cut off by the presenter and lead to reporters making assumptions about her words.

It has been widely speculated in the past months by a section of the media that the two including Bill Asamoah are in love and secretly engaged but Maame Serwaa told Dan Kwasi Prince of Daily View Showbiz that, they are very good friends.

She said she was ‘seeing someone’ and she had meant to explain she was talking about Jesus Christ. However, the presenter cut her off and did not allow her to finish the thought.

The actress swore that as long as she’s under the supervision of her parents she would stay off amorous relationships and only be with God.