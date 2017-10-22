I’m hitting the gym soon – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-22

In a series of latest photos, the actress has warmed social media with her stunning beauty and cuteness.

The photos she has posted so far show a relatively ‘fatter’ Yvonne, as compared to some pictures of her yesteryears.

In one of the new stunning pictures posted by the “Heels and Sneakers” creator captioned it, “God is good. Good morning”.

However, the actress in her very latest post, shared a picture of herself and captioned it, “Hitting the gym soon thank you food, our friendship gotta end”; insinuating that she had to get on a diet to watch her weight.

The budding actress has been in the media for a number of good reasons. Sometime last month, she announced that she was embarking on a campaign to help revive the purported ‘dying’ Ghana movie industry.

It can be recalled that there was news making rounds that the actress was pregnant but the latest pictures suggest otherwise.

Even though she was lauded by some top names in the movie industry, some were quick to send critical advice to the actress.

Experienced actress, Akorfa Edjeani advised the “Dumsor Must Stop” convener to go beyond garnering signatures and seek to get the appropriate bodies to act to help save the movie industry.

The actress in the past came down hard on some people in the entertainment industry during the last Glitz Style Awards.

The actress bemoaned the way most people wanted to ‘slay’ on the red carpets instead of addressing the issue of resuscitating the Ghana Movie Industry.