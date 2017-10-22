I always dream having sex with Shatta Wale – Actress Efia Odo

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

play videoActress Efia Odo

The number of persons wishing they could be laid by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale keeps increasing by the day as a known Ghanaian actress has joined the list.

Afia Odo who has disclosed she has nothing to do with the musician born Charles Nii Arma Mensah Jnr says she will wish to see Shatta Wale get into her pants someday.

According to her an interview she granted Pulse Ghana, rumors both were dating are however untrue.

She appeared evasive on whether or not both were dating or had something to do with each other.

Efia Odo was recently spotted various images in a rather an uncompressing posture with the musician during his visit is the USA.

Watch video below