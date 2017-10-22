Hot video: Rev Korankye Ankrah reveals why NDC lost election

General Overseer of the Royal Chapel International Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, has revealed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former president John Mahama lost the 2016 election.

In one of his preaching to church members, he disclosed that he prophesied over former President Mahama’s life on two different occasions that he would be vice President and a President and they all came to pass.

“The first time John Mahama came to Royal House Chapel contesting for the Vice Presidency, Apostle General opened his mouth and prophesied and said the next time you will come back you will come back as vice President and it happened.

“He came there again and Apostle General said, the next time you will come to Royal House, you are coming as the President of the country it happened.”

He also added that days before the 2016 elections, the former President came back to Royal House Chapel, He (Reverend) didn’t say anything because he realized he would lose, but he prophesied to the NPP.

“But during this last election, when he came, Apostle General didn’t open his mouth to say anything then I knew we were losing the election.

“Then when the NPP people came to my mother’s funeral, second service when I finished praying, I said may the Lord grant the desires of your heart then the NDC people were angry for me saying that. But I didn’t, I don’t know why I said that something just popped and by the spirit.

Watch the video below: