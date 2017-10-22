GMB girls to highlight unknown cultures

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-21

After a first shocking eviction of two candidates in the early stages, the contestants were spared for about two weeks during which they had the chance to celebrate TV3’s 20th anniversary with the management.

Then two weeks ago, one of the favourites in the show, Talata, was evicted along with the representative from the Ashanti Region, Yaa.

Last week, there was no eviction and this Sunday, it is not even clear if any of the beautiful girls will go home. Whatever happens, expect surprises from TV3.

The remaining six contestants in the pageant will educate Ghanaians on the not-so- well known cultures in their various regions.

According to the organisers, this will be an opportunity for the contestants to take the audience on a journey of discovering the hidden tourist attractions in their areas.

This is in line with what Ghana’s Most Beautiful stands for; to be the commanding knowledge hub in Ghanaian culture and tradition.

Last Sunday was very informative as the queens took on the Media landscape in Ghana. The topic was ‘The Ghanaian and the Media.’

Radio and television personalities from the Media General Group were on hand to interact with the queens.

TV News and Radio Anchor, Alfred Ocansey, hosted Adom from the Brong Ahafo Region on his radio show, Late Edition on 3FM, and the topic was the ‘Media’s Relationship with Women in Polities’.

Zeinab (Northern Region) treated Social Media on TV3’s Spotlight right on stage, hosted by Solace-Rose Quartey. Kwasi Asempa on his show, Yensempa on Onua FM welcomed Edem from the Volta Region as they looked at Censorship in Ghana.

Baaba (Central Region) handled Religion and the Media as she sat with Nhyiraba Aggrey on Onua FM’s Obaa Sima. Her performance was so impressive, she swept 3 awards; the Star Performer, Most Eloquent and Most Disciplined.

Serwaa (Eastern Region took away the best costume award for the night. She treated Relationships and the Media, going on stage with Animoyam Okyere all the way from Takoradi on her show Asetenapa on Connect FM.

Nana from the Western Region had a swell time with MC Bobby from 3FM on his Easy Time on Easy Stream programme. They discussed Celebrity Scandals.