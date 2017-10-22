Ghanaians warn Yaw Dabo over plan to marry Vivian Okyere

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-22

Yaw Dabo and his lover, Vivian Okyere <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508658410_840_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

YEN.com.gh readers have cautioned Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, not to proceed with his professed plan to marry Vivian Okyere, a fellow movie star.

In a series of Facebook comments, the readers questioned whether Vivian had genuine feelings for Dabo or was simply motivated by his wealth.

According to them, given that Vivian is a heavily endowed woman with mighty features, it is unlikely that she is love with Dabo, who is diminutive in size.

They said if that was the case, then any marriage between the two movie stars would eventually collapse.

At best, they said, Vivian would perpetually cheat on Dabo because he would not be able to satisfy her due to the disparity in their sizes.

They, therefore, urged the star actor to cut his coat according to his cloth and get to live and enjoy a happy and fulfilled life.

Here are some of the stark warnings sent out to Dabo by YEN.com.gh readers.

The remarks came after YEN.com.gh published pictures which suggested that Dabo was really serious about his relationship with Vivian.

A few YEN.com.gh readers who also reacted to the news, however, condemned the negative reactions that the relationship between Dabo and Vivian has provoked.

According to them, love is all that matters, and so if the two people love each other, no one should stand in the way of their love.

Others suggested that the overwhelming negativity towards Dabo’s love life was informed by jealousy on the part of some men.

Vivian Okyere, for her part, has stressed that she really loves Dabo, who she refers to as her “heart”.

The beautiful actress has also urged Ghanaians not to underestimate him because of his size.