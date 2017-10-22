Ghanaians jubilate over Bukom Banku’s defeat

Bukom Banku was knocked out in the seventh round by Bastie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508689833_0_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The first defeat of maverick light heavyweight boxer, Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku seems to excite a section of Ghanaians.

Bukom Banku who was tipped to win the bout with Samir Bastie at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. Suffered his first ever defeat in a rather embarrassing way to the shock of many who turned uo to cheer him on.

He was beaten to pulp in the 7th round on technical knockout suffering some severe bruises on his face as a result; but for the timely intervention of the referee his injuries could have been worse.

The self-acclaimed African Mayweather could not recover from the referee’s count as he sauntered in the ring.

The win extends the record of Bastie Samir, a one-time sparring partner of Floyd Mayweather’s, to 17. He is expected to make a foray for an international title soon.

