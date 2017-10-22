FIFA U-17 World Cup: Starlets coach bemoans poor finishing

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has bemoaned the poor conversion rate of his strikers, after missing clear chances during last Wednesday’s round – of – 16 game against Niger in Mumbai.

In a post-match interview, the Starlets trainer said he was concerned about his team’s inability to take their chances but admitted that they were a juvenile side who were still learning and were thus, bound to make such mistakes.

Nonetheless, the Ghanaian coach stated that it was something he was still working on and hoped they improve upon it as the competition progressed.

“Definitely, it is a concern and we are still working on it. It is work in progress and you know it is an under-17 team so they will keep making such mistakes but I will keep correcting them,” Coach Fabin noted.

He, however, praised his players for the gallant display they put up against Niger because he thought they played their hearts out and victory was the most important thing at this stage of the competition.

Coach Fabin also acknowledged the presence of the Ghanaian supporters as playing a key role in the team’s victory because their presence helped energise the players to play well.

“We are happy they (supporters) came because their presence really helped,” Fabin observed.

He stressed on the need to work on his defence because, even though they did well against Niger, they nearly gave away some goals after losing concentration.