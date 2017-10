Becca with her mother Julie Yiadom-Oti on stage



Mother, father and step mum of singer Becca were all at the musician’s 10 years anniversary concert which happened on Saturday, October 21 at the Accra International Conference Center.

She called her darling mother, Julie Yiadom-Oti on stage to appreciate her dying support for her career.

Becca‘s mummy is very beautiful. Check out Becca and her mum at the decade celebration.

