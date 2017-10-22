Bola Ray, Duffour Jnr. gifts Shatta Wale G- Wagon on his birthday

Shatta Wale recieves new G-Wagon on his birthday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508709356_237_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dancehall icon Shatta Wale’s birthday keeps getting better. Indeed, it could easily be his most memorable yet.

EIB boss Bola Ray and business partner Dr. Duffour Jnr. have surprised the popular singer with a brand new G -Wagon for the special milestone.

Overwhelmed, the SM frontman took to social media to express his joy and appreciation:

The presentation follows other significant gestures by prominent Ghanaians, such as a historic tweet by HE Nana Akufo Adoo on October 16.

An all-white party scheduled for PAPARAZZI Night Club on Sunday is expected to crown the celebration.

Founder of SM4LYF Records and the Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale is author of uncountable street anthems an recipient of several awards.

Shatta Wale has also released a 6-track EP as a gift to his fans.

