Bechem Utd fans block TV crew ahead of crucial Olympics clash

Persons believed to be fans of Bechem United prevented a StarTimes TV crew from entering the team’s stadium ahead of the final day of games in the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem United face Accra Great Olympics with both teams facing the possibility of being relegated from the top flight.

Ahead of Sunday’s final games, Olympics lie 15th in the table, one point behind Tema Youth in the 14th and a further point off their hosts who are just above the relegation zone.

A win today for Bechem would guarantee their survival while Olympics would need other results to go their way to stand a chance of staying up.

With so much at stake, reports of match-fixing that have characterised crunch league fixtures in the past have re-emerged heading into the weekend.

The game was scheduled to be broadcast live on television, however, those plans might have been scuppered by the fans’ actions.

The entrance to the stadium was blocked off by a truck that had been driven in front of it while some fans can be heard in videos screaming at the TV crew to “go to Kumasi” instead.

GTV Sports Plus also reported that “the TV Director for the Match was prevented from attending the Pre-Match meeting and was escorted out of the premises by two gentlemen believed to be Bechem United Fans.”

The crew have since filed a report at the Bechem Police station.

It’s unclear why the fans have taken this action and whether this will affect this game and all the others which are supposed to kick-off at the same time