Bechem United resist StarTimes’ attempt to telecast their clash with Olympics

2017-10-22

Angry Bechem United fans have vehemently resisted attempts by Ghana Premier League broadcast sponsors StarTimes to telecast their clash with Great Olympics LIVE insisting they are ready to pay any fine imposed on them by the GFA.

The vociferous fans insist that their clash with the Wonder Club is a massive decider in their relegation battle and any attempt to show the game live on television is not welcomed.

The television crew of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, broadcast partners of StarTimes have been blocked from getting entry into the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park compelling them to seek refuge at the Bechem Police Station for fears of suffering physical attacks from the fans.

Reasons for the dramatic conduct of the fans is not known yet but many believe they want to cheat their visiting opponents, Great Olympics, to aid their stay in the league.



Ghana football continues to witness strange happenings in the 21st century as fans keep warding off potential sponsors with their primitive practices.



The attempt by the Bechem United fans follows similar tactics adopted by fans of Aduana Stars to prevent the television crew from telecasting their game with Kumasi Asante Kotoko live.

The determined fans of Bechem United claim they are prepared to verify the cost of preventing StarTimes from telecasting the game since they know they will not be fined more than GHC30,000, using Aduana Stars as a yardstick.

GHANAsoccernet.com gathers that leadership of the Premier League Board are making attempts to speak to officials of Bechem United to control their fans but it doesn’t look promising as all officials have their phones switched off.



The obsolete practices of supporters by physically preventing legal broadcasters of the league access to show matches could see StarTimes walking off their ten-year deal with the FA.