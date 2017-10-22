African top artists join Becca in enormous party

Music of Sunday, 22 October 2017

A momentous concert commemorating 10 years in Ghana’s music industry saw colleagues from far and wide join highlife chanteuse Becca at Ghana’s National Theatre from Saturday evening to the dawn of Sunday, October 22.

Top musicians from across the continent were all in attendance, singing Becca’s praises and thrilling patrons who gathered at the venue to witness the Hwe singer’s big day.

MzVee, Kuame Eugene, KiDi, MI, Ice Prince, VVIP, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Akwaboah Jnr, Wande Coal, Kwabena Kwabena, DJ Spinall, WizKid, Bisa KDei, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Joyce Blessing, and Mr. Eazi were all present on stage.

Efya, Yaa Yaa, KOD, Victoria Michaels, and Toosweet Annan were among entertainers who also graced the event.

The night also attracted beloved Ghanaian dignitaries as former First Lady Nana Kunadu Agyeman Rawlings, and former Tourism minister Ablah Gomashie, veteran broadcaster Nana Adwoa Awindor among others.

A proven performer and author of several highlife hits, Becca (Rebbeca Akosua Acheampong) is author of three albums: Sugar (2007), Time 4 Me (2013), and Unveiled (2017). She’s also recipient of several honours including multiple Ghana Music Awards and 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

She has been associated with 2Baba, M.I, Ice Prince, Bisa KDei, Uhuru, Hugh Masekela among others.