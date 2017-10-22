Afia Schwarzenegger shares wild bikini photo as she attacks ‘broke’ Abrokwa again

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-22

Afia Schwarzenegger looking ‘hot’ in bikini photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508712990_434_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed gratitude to God for saving her from what she called a disastrous marriage to her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah.

To celebrate, Afia, on Sunday, shared a bikini photo on Instagram, and blasted Abrokwah without mentioning his name.

She said the day marked exactly a year after she took the decision to marry Abrokwah. According to her, marriage to Abrokwah was a stupid decision that she took without consulting God.

Stressing that she had learnt her lesson from the dark episode in her life, Afia thanked God for helping her leave the marriage with her life intact.

The media personality vowed never to enter another relationship with a “broke” man. “Lessons learned, lines drawn… no relationship with any broke dude, I don’t run an orphanage in my house… living my life to the fullest,” she wrote.

Afia’s much-vaunted marriage crashed spectacularly last month after Abrokwah caught her in bed with another man and documented it on video, which eventually leaked to the public. The public release of the video prompted Afia to declare that she was single and ready to mingle.

She denied cheating on Abrokwah, explaining that the two of them had been separated before she got involved with another man. She said she had moved on with her life, only for her ex-husband to invade her privacy and take a video of her in bed with her new man. The case is currently before court in Accra.