Actress Mama Serwaa pooh-poohs stories suggesting she is dating Awal

Sunday, 22 October 2017

2017-10-22

Sensational and budding actress, Clara Benson known in the Kumahood circles as Maame Serwaa has dismissed claims that she is dating rapper Awal.

According to the actress all such stories about her in media should be disregarded and ignored.

Mama Serwaa told mynewsgh.com that most of the stories about her are “clickbait”. Several news portals have reported severally on the man in the life of the young lady who just completed Senior High School.

The speculations intensified when the lady in an interview disclosed that she was seeing someone and is deeply in love with the person. But movie star says she is focused and does not want to engaged in any amourous relationship for now.

She opined that for now her focus is on building and developing her young career and will not be distracted.

Maame Serwaa also completed Senior High School in May this year and is currently a Performing Arts student at the University of Ghana.