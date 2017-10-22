6 African child stars who grew up to be incredibly beautiful

Fashion of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-10-22

Kids who stole the spotlight in your favorite movies and TV shows

You may remember them as the kids who stole the spotlight in your favorite movies and TV shows from years gone by. But you may not have realized how attractive they turned out to be!

Admittedly, some of the child stars lose the cuteness as they grow.Some also turn out to be weird or as not as hot as we expected them to be.

As put together by Ghpage.com — Here are some of our favorite African child stars who grew up to be incredibly gorgeous.

1.Evelyn Addo

Evelyn Adobea Addo was the kid star who featured in Home Sweet Home as Nina.She has indeed grown into an amazingly beautiful woman.

She emerged in the Ghanaian film industry like a “volcano” and was the toast of many movie enthusiasts when she played the role of Nina, the stubborn but affable young girl, in the television hit series, Home Sweet Home almost a decade ago.

Evelyn, who is in her early 20s, is an alumnus of Akosombo International School and she is also a Marketing graduate from the University of Professional Studies.

After her growing up to be as hot as she is has featured in Kobi Rana movie, Sex Tape among other movies.She is also in Delay’s television series called Cocoa Brown.

2. Clara Benson

Born Clara Benson aka Maame Serwaa started as a child actress in Kumawood playing every role there is to play. She has grown to be incredibly beautiful and continues to be the fan’s favorite.

She has featured in over hundreds of movies making her one of the best-paid actresses in Ghana and also one of the richest young stars.

Maame Serwaa who recently turned 18 completed Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School in Kumasi.

She hopes to further her education at the University of Ghana to study ‘Dondology’.

3.Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is Nigerian star whose acting career is successful in spite of her early years. Born in the artistic family, undoubtedly, she picked her mother’s destiny and became a child actress.

Owing to Regina Daniels’s inborn charisma, unsurpassed talent, and charm she managed to win the affection of public and work with more experienced and no less gifted Nollywood colleagues.

Regina is now 17 years as she was born on 10 October 2000.She has acted alongside Nollywood stars such as Mercy Johnson, Chinwe Owoh, Tonto Dikeh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Yul Edochie, Kenneth Okonkwo.

4.Williams Uchembah

Many Nigerian actors started acting from a very young age. One of these actors is the talented William Uchembah. When he was 7, William’s passion for the screen has been discovered, making the young Nigerian artiste to appear to appear in a music video.

This later was to inspire a movie producer who saw in the young boy a celebrated movie star and got featured in several movies at that tender age.

Williams who said he didn’t leave the industry, but just decided to face his studies is set to hit the screen soon.

5.Rahim Banda

Rahim got introduced into acting by his “father producer” Ahmed Banda popularly known as Bandex. He is one of the few child actors in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Rahim Banda is currently a second-year student of Ghana National College student in Cape Coast. He has starred in numerous movies including Masters of the game, Millions, Burning Desire and much more.

6. Awal Mohammed

Awal Mohammed was the 2nd Runner Up in the maiden Edition of TV3’s Talented Kids.

Awal Mohammed, became a household name when as a 12-year old and a JHS1 pupil of the Accra New Town Experimental School became the second runner-up in TV3’s maiden edition of talented kids.

He is often tagged as Sarkodie’s successor due to the similarities in their rap flow.Sarkodie mentored him after the show and looks to be the most promising rap artiste of our time.

In his early 20’s he completed Mfantsipim Senior High School two years ago.