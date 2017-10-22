2018 World Cup qualifier : Ghana vs Egypt game moved to Cape Coast

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-22

The Ghana FA has moved next month’s final 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars against Egypt from Kumasi to Cape Coast, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The decision looks to have been taken with nothing at stake for both sides but only a better place on the FIFA ranking to contend for.

The Black Stars were booed by the local fans in Kumasi since their last World Cup qualifier against Congo which could have contributed to the decision.

With the Black Stars B getting massive support for their WAFU Cup of Nations title success, the GFA looks to be counting on the local support in Cape Coast for the victory.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has also confirmed that it has received an official letter from their Ghanaian counterpart informing them of the new venue.

The Pharaohs will just need a two hour bus ride from Accra to Cape Coast to play the final round of the qualifier.

“Ghana changed the venue for technical reasons,” the EFA said in a statement.

The match, which is redundant for both sides in terms of World Cup qualification, will be held on 12 November at 3:30pm Ghana time.

Egypt have already qualified for the World Cup, lying top of group E with 12 points, four more than second-placed Uganda, with only one game remaining, after defeating Congo 2-1 on 8 October.

With Egypt taking the only qualification spot in the group, Ghana have no hopes of qualifying, regardless of the outcome in Cape Coast.

Egypt have only made it to the World Cup twice: in 1934 and 1990.