play videoJustice Osei can imitate sounds of animals such as dogs, duck, goats and many others



18-year-old Justice Osei, a resident at Krofrom, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has a very special talent – animal voices.

Justice who in an interview with UTV explained that he had this gift when he was very young can impersonate as many animals from a dog to goat, to a duck, to a mosquito and many others; and it’s pretty Impressive.

So now if you ever find yourself in a jungle or a barn with the need to identify animal calls, you know who to call.

