Young musician ‘D’Mich’ official aspires to change Iives through his music

Music of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: DJ YoGa

2017-10-21

An Accra based Afrobeat Artiste D’Mich Official has started a life long musical journey which he intends to fill it with positive vibration and love for all Ghanaians and the world at large.

The Musician whose real name is David Chinomso Micah ,said in an interview with Dj Yoga that he is working hard to become the voice that attracts love and unity to the people of his neighborhood; dansoman to be precise and he is not ready to let them down any moment from now.

D’mich is not currently signed to any Record label and he is working on his first Major studio Album which he intends to feature some top Ghanaian Artist.His love for music since infancy and choosing to be a musician is best decision he ever made in his life. He Discovered his passion for music and started singing in Church and later graduated to become Assistant Choir Master in Ascension Victory church at the age of 15.

He is currently working with his church to train young people who have passion for singing and music in general.He plays the Keyboard and the drumkit and his currently learning how to play the bass guitar and trumpet.

D’mich said its his dream to work with Efya, WIzkid , Mr Eazi, Sarkodie as well as International Act Chris Brown who he describes as his role model.

His Latest Single “Amaka” is a beautiful masterpiece is produced and mastered by fast rising young producer working vigorously to influence a change on the Ghanaian sound.