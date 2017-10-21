Why is the First Lady begging Ghanaians not to criticize Akufo-Addo? – Brogya Genfi asks

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Kojo Mensah

2017-10-21

Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi has revealed that even though the sitting president has been touted as a human right activist beyond repute, in government he is feeling the pinch of criticisms and has directed his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to go round begging people to stop criticizing him.

The NDC kingpin says he is reliably informed that the First Lady has been going round telling people who are critical of her husband to desist from doing so.

“The woman has been calling on people to beg on behalf of the president Nana Akufo-Addo and his weak administration,” Brogya Genfi said.

He explained that if he is pushed to the wall, he will name the people who the First Lady has been calling to beg on behalf of the president.

He said the little heat the president is getting from his ten month-old government is taking a toll on him.

Brogya Genfi added that it was in view of this that the Ministry of Communications in collaboration the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) has taken steps to censure views on social media platforms.

He said the government is feverishly blocking critical comments on Facebook in particular.

Mr. Genfi made this exposure on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben” show hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Accra-based Happy FM.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah has debunked the claims of the NDC politician.

According to Mr Andah, who called in during the show, government has no control over what transpires on the Facebook platform.