We don’t regret our actions – Delta Force leader

The leader of the infamous Delta Force, whose members were convicted of conspiracy to commit crime, says the group does not regret the action because it had no intention to commit crime.

As a convict himself, Kwadwo Bamba explained that it was for this reason why they went to the scene with the media.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM Friday, he said, “we do not regret our actions because we went with the media and if we were going to commit crime, we should not have gone with the media”.

Members of the Delta Force in March this year assaulted the president’s newly-appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei whom they said did not contribute to the victory of the party, hence cannot work with him.

Thirteen members of the political vigilante group who were arrested for rioting on March 25 were fined ¢1,800 each by the Kumasi Circuit Court on October 19. In default, they are to spend 12 months in jail, the court presided over by Korkor Achiaw Owusu ruled.

The initial charges – conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage – was changed on October 10 to conspiracy to commit a crime by rioting to which they pleaded guilty. Kwadwo Bamba said though the law has dealt with them, it will not deter them from fighting for the NPP. “We shall continue fighting for the NPP”, he stated, but said he was sad when the court bond them to be of good behaviour.

“I and my people will prove Ghanaians wrong”. He said they will not exhibit good behaiviour for only one year, as required by the court, but will be of good behaviour till death.