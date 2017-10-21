Ursula Owusu celebrates 53rd birthday

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

It is always a joyous occasion when one celebrates his or her birthday.

And so it was for Minister of Communication and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as she turned a year older.

Joined by family and friends to celebrate her birthday, the minister looked very beautiful on her special day.

For a 53-year-old, it would not be far-fetched to say that she looks way younger than her age. Born in 1964, Ursula hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

She attended Labour SHS before proceeding to Mfantsiman Girls for her Sixth form.

She furthered her education in University of Ghana where she obtained an LLB and subsequently attended the Ghana Law School after which she became a lawyer.

Having served as a Vice President of FIDA, the federation of international women lawyers, Mrs Owusu- is a known women’s right champion.

She has one child and is married to a UK-based ophthalmologist, Sam Ekuful.