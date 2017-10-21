U-17 World Cup: Ghana coach laments poor officiating after Mali defeat

Coach Fabin frustrated at refs decision to disallow Ghana’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Mali <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508594431_922_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his disappointment in officiating following his side’s 2-1 to Mali in the quarter finals of the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana were booted out of the competition after losing to a well organised Malian side at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

Drame Hadji put the Eagles ahead in the 15th minute from a close range before Ghana’s goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi’s 60th minute blunder handed the Malians a two-goal lead.

However, in-between the two goals, Ibrahim Sulley thought he had leveled the score line the Black Starlets after his low shot beat goalkeeper Youssouf Koita but the goal was ruled out after Algerian referee Medhi Charef adjudged a foul on Fode Konate.

A 70th minute penalty strike by Kudus Mohammed proved to be a mere consolation for the two-time World champions.

Speaking after the game, coach Fabin expressed his frustration at the decision to disallow Sulley’s strike, which he believed could have turned things around for his side.

“Everything went right, we scored a perfect goal and it was disallowed. I don’t know what to say again.”

