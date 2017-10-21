Two teenagers die while dancing ‘One Corner’ on a motorbike

play videoThe bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital, B/A <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508602000_489_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The two teenage boys met their untimely death at Ntotroso, a mining community in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to a Ghana News Agency report, the accident occurred on Tuesday around midnight. Reports say the teenagers were riding on a motorbike and at the same time dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ tune when they collided with another person and crashed into a structure.

The bodies of the two deceased persons Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15, have since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem.

The survivor of the accident, Collins Krukyi also 17, is in a critical condition at the same hospital in the Asutifi South District. Some unconfirmed reports say the three youngsters had gone on a drinking spree and the deceased were not wearing crash helmets.

An eye witness who spoke to GNA in an interview explained that the motor rider was speeding in a sharp-curve when the accident occurred. He added that because of the moves the victims were displaying on the motorbike with the ‘One Corner’ dance, they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.

