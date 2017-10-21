Tic Tac live at Piano Bar, October 27!

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

The Piano Bar at Teshie will on Friday, October 27, will come alive, as multiple award winner, Tic Tac, enthralls music lovers with amazing songs from his repertoire.

The show dubbed “Tic Tac Live in Concert” will see revelers have a musical experience of a lifetime.

The “Do all” hit maker entreated all his fans and industry players to be at the Piano Bar at Teshie-Nungua for relishing after a long week of work.

He called on his fans throughout the country and in the diaspora to watch out for him in their various communities, as there would be series of such activations going forward.

Tic Tac expressed appreciation to all those who had given him the needed support throughout his career.

Tic Tac currently has three songs, “Do All, Carry Go, and Rashida”, with three videos to match, which are receiving airplay.

Currently, two of his songs, “Do all” which features Pappy Kojo and “Carry Go”, which he teamed up with African Dancehall King, Samini are among the top 10 Ghana songs in Soundcity Chart in Nigeria.