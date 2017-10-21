These latest photos of John Dumelo tell a lot about the kind of man he is

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Ghanaian actress John Dumelo has warmed social media with his awesome photos that depicts the different sides of him to the awe and admiration of his numerous fans and followers.

The award-winning actor took to his Instagram page to share his life with the growing number of Ghanaians who admire him and take him to be their role model.

To many people, the actor takes on many forms and has over the years, garnered vast experiences in many industries. The actor has had many stints in different sectors making him a “Jack of all trades”.

There was the time that he was seen as a politician, there were other times he was seen as an entrepreneur.

The actor has showed his religious side as well as depicted that he can ‘get his hands dirty’ by venturing into agriculture.

John Dumelo is also noted for his high sense of fashion and his impeccable love and admiration for luxurious cars.

John has virtually shown all his sides to his fans and followers and it can only come as a compliment to say that the actor has played his part well and has shown how efforts are crowned after hustling.

Dumelo is touted as one of Ghana’s most eligible bachelors and has a niche for acting too having starred in movies which featured top-notch Ghanaian and Nigerian superstars.

Recently, some pictures of the actor and an unidentified lady were circulating on social media. The reports that were coming in purported the lady in the picture to be his fiancée to whom he was about to get married to.