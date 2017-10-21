‘She is special and an inspiration to me’ – Kuami Eugene talks about ‘Ahuofe Patricia’

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Ghanaian hip life musician Kuami Eugene has opened up on the secret behind his instant success in the highly competitive music industry and has attributed some of his success to a woman.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, the “Boom Bang Bang” song maker shocked many listeners when he spoke about his popular song, “Angela”.

The musician indicated that even though many Ghanaians were captivated by the love-themed song, the lady whose name has been on many lips was someone in his life but was quick to add that she was not his girlfriend.

The “Show Dem” maker however revealed that Angela had been an inspiration to him and that she held a special place in his heart. He went on to add that she was one of her great motivators because he is who he is because of her input in his life.

He insinuated that he could not have chosen a better name to sing about than his darling Angela. Many musicians have made songs about women they might have been involved with or might have inspired them.

One popular group that executed this very well was music trio, Praye with their all-time favorite song, “Angelina”

Some musicians who have also sang about women include Kwabena Kwabena, Amandzeba, Bradez and Castro who featured Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan.