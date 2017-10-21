Set up Hall of Fame for past musicians – Alhaji Buari to government

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Former President of Musicians Union Association of Ghana (MUSIGA) has appealed to government to institute a hall of Fame in honour of past musicians who have etched their names in the history books of the country.

Citing the likes of E.T Mensah, King Bruce, Joe Mensah and Paapa Yankson, the former highlife musician noted that there was the need for their works to be immortalized to enable budding and upcoming musicians to revisit the past to improve the quality of music.

He postulated that there seems to be some amount of crisis in the music industry currently as there is a dearth of lyrics in the present crop of songs being produced.

“I will take this opportunity to suggest to the government to look into Hall of Fame to be able to put some of our musicians who have passed.. you know who have a very good background so that the youth will be able to know more about them. When you’re talking about what happened in the music industry today, you realise that we’ve lost some lyrics and these are people with all the lyrics in the world. “he appealed .

Alhaji Sidiku Buari was among several people including President Akufo-Addo who thronged the State House to pay their last respect to elite highlife musician Paapa Yankson who passed on some few months ago.

He prayed government to honour the past musicians so their names will not be erased from Ghana’s culture. He added that students at the tertiary levels could be made to study about them to improve highlife and the music culture as a whole.

“Look at all those who’re alive now. We need actually all these people their historical background so that our youth will learn more about them… they can learn in the colleges, universities and so on and so forth”