Sarkodie teaches Titi new words in this adorable video

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-21

Sarkodie and his family <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508552797_535_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The ‘Highest’ rapper Sarkodie is giving us massive daddy goals every day, since the birth of his daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo, affectionately called Titi.

Born to Sarkodie and his longtime girlfriend Tracy, we have followed the beautiful growth and development of little Titi.

The proud parents of this adorable ray of sunshine never misses a beat to show off their daughter.

In a video posted by Kuulpeeps via their Instagram page on Friday, we get a glimpse of Sarkodie taking fatherhood goals to a new level.

The rapper is seen trying to teach little Titi how to pronounce some names.

Titi absolutely melts our hearts with her cute attempts to pronounce the words, and you can’t help but cheer her on.

Sarkodie released his ‘Highest’ album in September this year, which is his fifth studio album.



He is also an entrepreneur and owns the ‘Sark by Yas’ clothing line.