Rates for MTN FA Cup ‘unmissable’ final announced

The game is scheduled for Sunday October 29 at 17:00 GMT

The organizing committee of the MTN FA Cup has release rates for the ‘unmissable’ final between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The Committee has also scheduled the kick off time for the big game at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday October 29 at 17:00 hours GMT.

According to the Committee, the prices of the tickets are pegged at GHC5 for the popular and center line, GHC15 for VIP red seats and GHC30 for the VVIP section.

Each ticket bought will come with GHC1 worth of MTN talk time and football lovers can buy their tickets through the MTN Mobile Money.?

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in next year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup in addition to cash price totaling GHC150, 000.

Hearts and Kotoko last met in the final in 1990 when the Phobians lost by 4-2.

The Phobians however have not won the trophy in 17 years, having won it in the year 2000.

