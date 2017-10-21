Prof. Nketia exudes charisma of folk legend

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

2017-10-21

Emeritus Professor J.H. Nketia has marked his 96th birthday anniversary recently with well-wishers in Ghana and abroad sending him accolades.

One of such greetings came from Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng, the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area.

Citation

The citation presented to him on the anniversary by Daasebre Oti Boateng described him as a giant legend of African scholarship.

“I have admired Professor Nketia ever since joining the University of Ghana as a Research Fellow in 1969, particularly with respect to his extraordinary depth of knowledge in African culture, language and music,” the citation said.

It alluded to his contributions to the institution of the Akwantukese Festival, the first post-independence traditional festival in Ghana, on his (Daasebre Oti Boateng’s) fifth anniversary as Omanhene in 1997, which remained a major landmark in the history of the festival of the chiefs and people of the New Juaben Traditional State.

His dexterity

The citation mentioned the dexterity with which the ‘Akwantukese Anwensem’ was crafted in impeccable Asante Twi and cultural fortitude, and the fact that it could only symbolise the signature of an iconic African scholar of legendary stature.

It described Emeritus Professor J.H. Nketia as a towering spectre of humanity and a fountain of inspiration and that he exuded the charisma of a folk legend who would forever remain a monument of linguistic excellence and the conscience of African scholarship.

“On behalf of the chiefs and people of New Juaben, we congratulate you and wish to associate with you in this momentous occasion, to supplicate the continuance Divine blessings for a prosperous and productive life as you cement an inter-generational legendry foothold in the history and pride of this nation,” the citation concluded.