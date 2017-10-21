Police officers to receive GHC50,000 Insurance Cover

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-10-21

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508624758_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apesti has revealed every police officer is to receive a GHC 50,000 insurance cover.

The amount would be used in case of death in line of duty and three children would be catered for from nursery to tertiary.

Speaking at a training programme for personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), the IGP added that even if one should die accidentally or a natural death, the family would be entitled to GHC25,000, and if an officer should suffer permanent disability, he or she would be entitled to GHC25,000.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the course was to adequately equip participants with skills and competences to delight the motoring public firmly and fairly to enforce traffic rules and regulations, demonstrate professionalism and reduce corruption practices on the roads and highways.

He said more attention had been given to the MTTD due to the cumulative negative public perception of the department that had a replica effect on the whole police organisation.

He reaffirmed that the Ghana Police Service had begun a major transformation programme to lift the organisation to a status in line with its vision “to become a world class police service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective, and peaceful services up to international standards.”

“The unacceptable situations where Police Officers on duty, out of sheer arrogance, allow complaints, informants and suspects to parade the corridors of police stations and wait for hours without attention can no longer be tolerated”, he said.

He urged the police officers to do away with all indiscipline and anti-social attitudes which lower the esteem of the service