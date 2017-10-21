People around Lil win scheming his downfall – Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Famous Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has sent a caution to his colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win to be wary of the people around him because they are seeking his downfall”.

Kwaku Manu in an interview with Kumasi- based Abusua FM revealed that these individuals appear to be fighting his course outwardly but seeking to ruin his career in the dark.

Lil Win and Kwaku have been engaging in a heated argument over the past weeks after Top Kay who is alleged to be Lil Win’s ‘Juju man’ released a song titled ‘Mo Tan Me’ which means you ‘hate me’.

According to Kwaku Manu, the lyrics in the music didn’t go down well with him.

In the song, Top Kay claimed that, some movie players have been wishing for the downfall of Lil Win and went on to cast insinuations at some of them.

However, Kwaku Manu in interpreting the song said Lil Win incited Top Kay to attack him in the said track.

On Abusua Fm, Kwaku Manu clearly stated that Top Kay is not a responsible person to move with. “I can say that there are people around him (Lil Win) who are not the right persons”.

“Even when Top Kay speaks on air, it creates problems for Lil Win. Therefore if Kwadwo is critically thinking, he shouldn’t have still been with Top Kay”.

He further stated that Top Kay and others could have ended the heated argument by not writing those posts on social media.

“Lil win must adhere to advice because there are more years ahead of him” Kwaku said.